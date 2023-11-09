Biosurfactants Market worth $2.3 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 11.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosurfactants Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Microorganisms produce a class of surface-active chemicals known as biosurfactants, which have a wide range of industrial uses. They are gaining popularity because, in contrast to conventional surfactants derived from petrochemical sources, they are sustainable and beneficial to the environment. The usage of ecologically friendly products has been encouraged by governments and regulatory authorities in numerous nations, which has increased demand for biosurfactants.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163644922

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Biosurfactants Market”

162 - Market Data Tables

52 - Figures

198 - Pages

List of Key Players in Biosurfactants Market:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Deugan Biosurfactant Supplier (China) Biotensidon GmbH (Germany) Saraya Co., Ltd (Japan) Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan) Daqing VICTEX Industries Co., Ltd., (China) Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US) BASF SE (US) Holiferm Limited (UK) Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Biosurfactants Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for green solutions. Restraints: Less commercialization due to high production cost. Opportunity: Development of cost-effective production techniques. Challenges: Lack of production technology.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163644922

Key Findings of the Study:

Rhamnolipids is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global biosurfactants during the forecast period. Detergents is estimated to be the largest application of the biosurfactants, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Rhamnolipids are known for their biodegradable nature, making them environmentally friendly and suitable for various eco-friendly applications. Excellent surfactant qualities, such as those for emulsification, foaming, and wetting, are present in rhamnolipids. Because of this, they are useful in a variety of processes, including increased oil recovery, environmental cleanup, and emulsification in the food and cosmetics sectors. Rhamnolipids are likely to find new uses and improve production processes as a result of ongoing research and development in the field of biosurfactants, which will increase demand for them in the future.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the use of biosurfactants in detergents will continue to grow. When used in detergent formulation, biosurfactants have a few benefits that are in line with the growing consumer and industry demands for cleaners that are more environmentally friendly and sustainable. Increased awareness of the potential environmental and health impacts of synthetic surfactants has led consumers to seek alternatives in their cleaning products.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163644922

Based on type, the biosurfactants market is segmented as glycolipids and lipopeptides. Glycolipids accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. Glycolipids is further sub-segmented into rhamnolipids and sophorolipids. Sophorolipids are the most common type of glycolipids used to manufacture biosurfactants. Due to their adaptability and eco-friendliness, sophorolipids have drawn attention. These compounds are used in many different industries, including as biotechnology, cosmetics, medicines, and environmental remediation.

Based on application, the biosurfactants market is segmented as detergents, personal care, food processing, agriculture chemicals, and others. Detergents accounted for the largest market share in biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2022. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are seeking cleaning products that are biodegradable and less harmful to the environment. This trend is likely to drive the continued use of biosurfactants in detergent formulations. Various governments and regulatory bodies throughout the world are advocating the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants. Manufacturers are encouraged to incorporate biosurfactants into their formulas.

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com