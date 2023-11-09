Passover Humidifiers Market to Hit USD 73.9 billion by 2031, Rising at a 2.1% CAGR: TMR (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Forecast, Growth)

The rise in the prevalence of sleep-related disorders, such as sleep apnea, will likely drive the global passover humidifiers market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global passover humidifiers market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 73.9 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for passover humidifiers is expected to close at US$ 62.8 million.

A rise in awareness about the benefits of CPAP therapy in treating sleep-related disorders and the importance of maintaining proper humidity levels during CPAP therapy is a key driver of the global passover humidifiers market.

Sleep apnea is more common among older adults. With the global population aging, the prevalence of sleep apnea is expected to increase, leading to a higher demand for Passover humidifier.

Competitive Landscape

Companies focus on strategies such as product launches, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and partnerships to strengthen their market position. ResMed, Philips Respironics, DeVilbiss, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Tri-anim, CareFusion and Vyaire Medical are the prominent players operating in the market.

ResMed

Philips Respironics

DeVilbiss

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Tri-anim

CareFusion

Vyaire Medical

Passover humidifiers are designed to add moisture to the air delivered through the CPAP device, which helps alleviate dryness and discomfort. This improves the comfort and compliance of CPAP therapy, which is essential for its effectiveness.

Growth in the incidence of obesity and other lifestyle-related factors contribute to an increase in a number of people affected by sleep apnea. This has led to rise in demand for CPAP therapy as a treatment option, thus driving the demand for passover humidifiers.

Demand for reservoir humidifiers is higher than that for other types of passover humidifiers. These humidifiers work by using a heated water chamber to generate moist air, which is then delivered to the user through the CPAP device.

Passover humidifiers can be used as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sleep-related disorders such as sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. They can also be used to help alleviate dry mouth or dryness in the nose.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the passover humidifier market was valued at US$ 61.5 million.

In terms of end-users, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the global passover humidifiers market in 2021.

In terms of product type, the dry disposable segment accounted for the largest global passover humidifiers market share in 2021.

Passover Humidifiers Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Development of technologically-advanced and cost-effective passover humidifiers is creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Manufacturers and distributors of passover humidifiers are focusing on offering products with advanced features and technologies to increase their market share.

Passover Humidifiers Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2021. This can be ascribed to high prevalence of sleep-related disorders in the region. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, an estimated 22 million people in the United States suffer from sleep apnea. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and higher healthcare spending are the other factors propelling market development in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years. This can be ascribed to the increase in spending power of the people on healthcare and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Developments in the Passover Humidifier Market

ResMed is a global leader in CPAP and sleep therapy products. They have developed a range of CPAP devices, masks, and accessories. In recent years, ResMed has focused on connectivity and telemedicine solutions, allowing users to monitor their therapy and providing data to healthcare providers for remote monitoring.

Philips Respironics is known for its CPAP machines, masks, and accessories. The company has been working on improving user experience through product innovation, and it also provides remote monitoring options for healthcare providers.

3B Medical specializes in providing a variety of CPAP machines and accessories. They have expanded their product range and focus on cost-effective solutions for the CPAP market.

Passover Humidifiers Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Dry Disposable

Pre-filled Disposable

Dry Reusable

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

