Innovative Materials Drive the Future of 3D Printed Wearables Industry to Reach US$ 10,246.60 Million by 2033, Rising at a 9.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

3D printed wearables are likely to grow rapidly in the United States during the assessment period. In 2033, the market is anticipated to increase by 5.30% CAGR during the forecast period. The United States is expected to become the leader in wearable tech owing to its high disposable income.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D printed wearable Industry is expected to reach US$ 4251.70 million in 2023. The market is predicted to reach US$ 10,246.60 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.20%.



Manufacturers of consumer wearables are increasingly seeking greater brand loyalty and stronger customer relations by personalizing the end product. Furthermore, these manufacturers seek increasingly cost-effective solutions. Unlike traditional manufacturing approaches, 3D printing offers cost-effective solutions while offering customization and material properties not possible with traditional manufacturing.

3D printing technology can also manufacture shoes with environmentally friendly materials. For instance, compared to subtractive manufacturing methods, Adidas® and Carbon®'s 4DFWD Running Shoe (pictured above) contains 50% recycled and 39% biological materials, making it a promising technology for an increasingly environmentally conscious market due to its minimal waste.

Custom-made jewelry is next on the list of wearable goods. The hobbyist community has been producing small trinkets and wearables using various polymers since 3D printing became a technology. Metallic jewellery can now be further personalized with technologies like direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) that make use of metal-based additive manufacturing.

Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10223

For instance, Human Interface Jewellery's pieces are crafted from titanium and gold using 3D printing technologies. Wearable biosensors powered by 3D printing technologies are used for a number of healthcare applications, including stretchability, super flexibility, low cost, ultra-thinness, and weight, mainly due to their attractive features.

Developing new materials to innovate 3D printed wearables will drive demand in the coming years. The California Institute of Technology has developed a 3D-printed epifluidic electronic skin with machine learning (ML) to perform multimodal health surveillance, according to a recent study published in Science Advances. Physical and chemical health status can be monitored in real-time with this wearable platform.

Key Takeaways

3D-printed wearables are the largest consumer in the United States, growing at a CAGR of 5.30%.

are the largest consumer in the United States, growing at a With a global revenue share of 27.30%, the footwear segment dominates the market.

the footwear segment dominates the market. The 3D printed wearable market in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.30% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Globally, online retailers own 66.10% of the market for 3D-printed wearables due to the growth of e-commerce businesses.

of the market for 3D-printed wearables due to the growth of e-commerce businesses. A CAGR of 9.20% is expected between 2023 and 2033 for 3D-printed wearables in India.



Request the Full Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10223

“The wearables industry stands to benefit significantly from 3D printing as manufacturers can test prototypes and develop proof of concepts using this technology. Technologies like artificial intelligence, ease of use, and low operating costs are expected to benefit manufacturers.," Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

3D printed wearables are a moderately competitive market with several companies operating. Players are increasingly targeting niche markets for specific demographics. Investing in innovation and forming strong partnerships has been beneficial to the market. Several 3D-printed wearables have been introduced over the past few years due to these developments.

Market Developments Include

In June 2023, researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Panasonic), and Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) designed a new 3D printer that prints smart, flexible devices quickly and easily using multiwavelength lasers.

In October 2023, HP and Brooks Running announced a partnership to develop the Exhilirate-BL shoe with HP's 3D printing technology. Using technology, biomechanical research, engineering, and design, Brooks BlueLine Lab footwear is at the forefront of advancing running shoes.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the 3D printed wearable market, the market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Footwear, Prosthetics, Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Instruments, Smart Watches, Fitness Trackers), End-use Sector (Hospital, Pharma and Biotech companies, Academic Institutes, Others), Sales Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales, Healthcare Providers, Customization Platforms) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa).

About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 4251.70 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 10,246.60 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 9.20 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End-use Sector

Sales Channel

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled DANI PELEG

New Balance

Under Armour

Adidas America Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Shapeways Inc.

Formlabs

Materialise

Zortrax

Stratasys Ltd.

EnvisionTEC

Carbon, Inc.

3D Printed Wearable Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Footwear

Prosthetics

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

By End-use Sector:

Hospital

Pharma and Biotech companies

Academic Institutes

Others

By Sales Channel:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Direct Sales

Healthcare Providers

Customization Platforms



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Consumer Product Domain:

The activewear market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 6.4% during the period of 2022 to 2032. The active wear market is expected to expand from US$ 421.2 billion in 2022 to US$ 779.9 billion in 2032. Previously, the market grew at a faster rate of 4.5 percent from 2017 to 2021, culminating in a market of US$ 390.0 billion in 2021.

The eyewear market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 169.01 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy rate of 5.60% from 2023 to 2033. The valuation of the eyewear market is expected to reach US$ 291.00 billion by 2033.

As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the industrial workwear market is estimated at US$ 17,307.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 30,758.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033. The share of the industrial workwear market in its parent market (Apparel Industry) is approximately 2% to 4%.

As per FMI’s safety eyewear market research, the industry is expected to garner a market value of US$ 4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 7 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global adaptive shapewear market value is expected to grow from US$ 2,921.4 million in 2022 and US$ 6,605.2 Million by 2032, with overall sales exhibiting a CAGR of around 8.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022 to 2032).



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube