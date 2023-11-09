Submit Release
Navigating Post-Military Life: After Service Careers for Veterans

Clay Stackhouse, Marine Corps Veteran & Regional Outreach Manager, Navy Federal Credit Union

VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transition to civilian life for over 200,000 military members annually comes with unique opportunities and significant challenges. For Veteran job seekers, understanding the evolving career landscape is crucial to this transition. As they enter the civilian workforce, Veterans shift priorities as they place an increased emphasis on personal satisfaction and meaningful work.

The Navy Federal Credit Union 2023 Best Careers After Service Report, which stems from a survey of over 1,000 Veterans, reveals the top professions for Veterans transitioning to civilian employment and explains what makes these jobs well-suited for them.

Discover how organizations like Navy Federal and Hire Heroes USA are dedicated to supporting veterans on their journey toward fulfilling civilian careers.

