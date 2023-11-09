FreedomPay Partners with Pennies to Drive Philanthropic Growth and Payment Innovation

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the innovative leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, has announced an exciting strategic partnership with Pennies, the micro-donation charity. The partnership signifies a significant step forward in bringing payment innovation and philanthropy together.

This move further reinforces FreedomPay's unwavering commitment to elevating the customer experience and broadening its range of payment solutions, which has solidified its position as the favoured choice for merchants worldwide.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the payment experience and supporting charitable causes, FreedomPay will seamlessly integrate Pennies into its world class technology stack.

Alison Hutchinson CBE, CEO of Pennies said: “Pennies is delighted to be partnering with FreedomPay, whose innovation, growth and purpose-led mission has the potential to unlock millions more micro-donation opportunities. FreedomPay’s values align with Pennies own commitment to making giving simple, every day – ensuring customers have affordable ways to donate and enabling brands to generate real social impact. We look forward to working with FreedomPay and their merchants, using tech for social good and raising millions for charity.”

With FreedomPay's established presence in the UK market and a rapidly growing customer base, the potential for making a substantial impact through micro-donations is significant. This collaboration not only enriches the payment experience but also paves the way for a brighter and more charitable future.

This integration opens up new avenues for customers to make a positive impact on society while carrying out their everyday transactions. FreedomPay merchants will have the option to enable the Pennies’ micro-donation option to support their nominated charity partners. Customers will then be offered the chance to add a small digital donation to their purchases when they pay, collectively raising significant funds for good causes.

Tony Hammond, SVP, Global Product Delivery at FreedomPay, said about this partnership: "We are thrilled to extend our support and become an integral part of Pennies' future growth and ambitions. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in the fusion of commerce and philanthropy, empowering businesses to create a meaningful impact while ensuring a smooth payment experience for their customers. Our eagerness to seamlessly integrate Pennies into our payment platform from the outset, coupled with our deep appreciation of Pennies' mission and its capacity to effect positive change, has driven us to embrace this partnership wholeheartedly."

As we look ahead, FreedomPay and Pennies are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring, aiming to make the world a better place one penny at a time.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About Pennies

Pennies is an award-winning fintech charity with an important mission: to protect and grow micro-donations, ensuring people have digital ways to keep donating the small sums of money that are so vital to charities.

As a trusted leader in digital micro-donations, Pennies has created a movement that encourages giving, offers businesses a powerful way to demonstrate social purpose, helps charities make a greater impact, and gives the public a way to donate without cash, as part of their daily lives.

In an increasingly cashless society, Pennies’ gives customers paying by card or digital wallet a convenient way to add a small donation to their purchase, when shopping with participating brands. Whether in-store, online and in-app, it’s a simple, affordable, data-free way to donate, with 100% of funds raised going to charity.

Millions of people are now making micro-donations every single week. To date Pennies has partnered with more than 120 brands and enabled almost 200 million micro-donations, raising millions of pounds in much-needed additional income for charities in the UK, Republic of Ireland and beyond. Together, payment providers, merchants and their customers are helping hundreds of charities make a meaningful difference to the causes and communities they serve.

Because micro-donations matter, now more than ever.

For more information about Pennies, please visit www.pennies.org.uk.

