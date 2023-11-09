Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, to be closed Saturday, November 11, 2023, through Monday, November 13, 2023

Page Content

Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.22 from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023, until 5:00 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, for repairs to the Gardner Bridge. The closure is 100 feet south of the junction of Mercer County Route 16, Brickyard Road. Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; however, local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.​​