Charles Town Road, at Evitts Run Bridge in Jefferson County, to be Closed Overnight Thursday, November 9, 2023

Charles Town Road, WV Route 115, in Jefferson County, will be closed at the Evitts Run Bridge, from 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, through 4 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, to allow for placement of the new bridge beams. Motorists should follow Cattail Run Road, County Route 9/3 and WV 9 to navigate around the closure. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​