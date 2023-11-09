Trilliant to Focus on the Energy Transition, Grid Modernization and AMI at Enlit Asia

Jakarta, Indonesia--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Trilliant , a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, will participate as Diamond Sponsor at Enlit Asia for the fifth consecutive year. The conference will take place November 14-16, 2023 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Jakarta.





Enlit Asia is an annual conference and exhibition for the power and energy sector, showcasing expert knowledge, innovative solutions and foresight from industry leaders, aligned with ASEAN's strategy to achieve a smooth transition towards a low-carbon energy future.





Trilliant executives and subject matter experts will participate in plenary and panel discussions throughout the event:





• Trilliant’s Chairman and CEO Andrew C. White will take part in the CEO Dialogue to kick off Enlit Asia 2023/Indonesian Electricity Day Opening Ceremony on November 14 at 9 a.m.

• White will also make opening remarks at a panel titled Balancing Energy Transition and Security for a Sustainable Future. Eugene Loke, managing director, APAC at Trilliant will participate in the panel, which will focus on how the energy transition toward a sustainable future requires a careful balance between energy security and affordability. The discussion will address areas including connecting fundamental capabilities; evolving energy systems; policies and initiatives; and lessons learned. This will take place on November 14 at 1:40 p.m.

• Trilliant will present at a Knowledge Hub session titled Grid Modernization: Priorities & Strategies for Utilities - AMI Case Study on November 14 at 12:20 p.m.

• Vincent Thankachan, Customer Solutions Director at Trilliant, will join Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and other industry members on a panel titled Unlocking The Full Potential Of AMI. They will discuss best practices and considerations for deploying AMI successfully, reliably and affordably in Southeast Asia, particularly in an archipelago region; the importance of standardization, interoperability and device compatibility for success and efficient smart meter roll outs; and how to leverage smart meters’ capabilities to drive and support grid modernization and digitalization initiatives. This session will take place on November 15 at 3:20 p.m.





“Utilities in the Asia-Pacific region are looking at accelerated innovation as the industry moves toward a low-carbon energy future,” said White. “Trilliant’s next generation network technologies along with our device-independent platform are key components to this growth, and we’re proud to continue to support customers at every stage of their energy transition journey, ensuring the best possible outcomes. We look forward to meeting with energy leaders at the conference and charting a path to success for utilities, smart cities, businesses and other regional stakeholders.”





Trilliant will be on the show floor at Booth 401 where attendees can experience innovative solution demos and speak with subject matter experts on how to choose flexible, modular solutions without having to be locked in with a single vendor; strengthen AMI and data analytics strategies; invest in the future of smart metering, buildings and IIoT; and achieve energy transition and sustainability goals.





To book a one-on-one demo and meeting with Trilliant at Enlit Asia, or for more information, contact info@trilliant.com









About Trilliant





Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIOT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com









Contacts

Tracey Mitchell





Cindy Watson/Anita Wong

StrategicAmpersand Inc.





Source: Trilliant