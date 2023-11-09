Generals, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta: A Night of Celebration and Recognition
We look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals and creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meme All Over Productions is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Generals, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta, presented by Meme All Over Productions and hosted by the talented Michelle Lovett. This prestigious event will take place on December 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at the stunning The Chateau (VIP Events Center) located at 335 Upper Riverdale Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236.
The Generals, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala is an evening dedicated to honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, entertainment, film world, business owners, and entrepreneurs. This event aims to recognize the achievements and influence of these esteemed awardees, who have left an indelible mark on their respective industries.
Guests can expect an unforgettable evening filled with glamour, excitement, and celebration. The Chateau, known for its elegance and sophistication, will provide the perfect backdrop for this exclusive event. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with influential individuals from various fields, fostering connections and creating lasting memories.
The awards gala has been featured in Georgia and Florida with over 600 guests attending. At the Miami gala Florida State Attorney General was in attendance along with local officials and leaders.
Michelle is thankful to the citizens of Georgia and Florida for allowing us to host the show in both states.
Lifetime Generals include Bennie Lovett, Mrongo Evans, Denise Armstrong, LaToyia S Jordan, Erica Morris Robinson, LaCrecia Steward, Gail Everett-Smith, and Tia Talley. Lifetime Caters are Alexis Moore Lashand and White Shan White.
Special performances this year will include Brandi Little, Andrea Nicole, kountryboynthecity, and special guest Mike Beezy Honorary Rap Artist of the Year.
"We are thrilled to host the Generals, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala," said Michelle Lovett, the event's host. "This is a night to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact in their industries. We look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals and creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees."
Tickets for the Generals, Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala are now on sale. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event. Join us in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/generals-bosses-bossettas-platinum-awards-gala-tickets-739574536347
About Meme All Over Productions
Meme All Over Productions is a renowned event production company dedicated to creating exceptional experiences and celebrating the achievements of individuals in various industries. With a passion for excellence and a commitment to delivering unforgettable events, Meme All Over Productions continues to set the standard for high-quality productions.
About Michelle
Michelle "Meme" Lovett is a Florida City native turned Atlanta resident, making her mark as a multi-talented powerhouse. Michelle is an award-winning actress, Amazon bestselling author, and publisher of the captivating "Life, Love & Lockup" book series.
Michelle's entrepreneurial spirit shines through as a curator coach, executive producer, and owner of the NOW TV Network Channel under Meme All Over Productions. She exemplifies the serial entrepreneur mindset with thriving online businesses in health and wellness and beauty supply.
Michelle's exceptional achievements have earned her numerous accolades, including the "Lupus Survival Achiever" and "Power of Life Achievement" awards. Her presence has graced BET celebrations and esteemed magazines like "Who's Who of America," and she was honored as the Visionary of the Year in 2022.
Beyond her professional success, Michelle is deeply committed to her community. Through her publishing company, MemeAllOver, LLC, she provides financial support to graduates and donates turkeys during Thanksgiving and toys at Christmas to families in need.
Michelle Lovett's story embodies resilience, inspiration, and the belief that setbacks pave the way for ultimate triumph. She is a shining example of pursuing dreams fearlessly and making a meaningful impact on the world.
