Governor Newsom Issues Statement on the Tentative Agreement Between SAG-AFTRA and Film and TV Studios

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement in response to the tentative agreement reached by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers:

“For over 100 days, actors have been fighting for better wages and the health and pension benefits they deserve. This tentative agreement will benefit our economy statewide and kickstart a new wave of exciting projects. I am thankful that we can now get this iconic industry back to work, not only for our writers and actors, but also the more than two million workers who power our world-class entertainment sector.”

