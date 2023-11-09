STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates shooting incidents in Hardwick and Walden

HARDWICK, Vermont (Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023) — The Vermont State Police and the Hardwick Police Department are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, 2023, in the town of Hardwick. The suspected shooter subsequently died in an apparent suicide in the town of Walden.

Police received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. regarding a dispute between two roommates at a home on Elm Street. Responding Hardwick police officers located a man in his early 50s suffering a gunshot wound. The suspected shooter, who was also one of the man’s roommates, was unaccounted for. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for the suspect, a man in his late 50s, and a vehicle he was believed to be driving.

At about 6:50 p.m., the Vermont State Police received reports that a vehicle matching that description had crashed on Vermont Route 15 in Walden. Responding troopers encountered the man, who was carrying a firearm, on foot about two miles from the crash location. With assistance from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, troopers attempted to deescalate the situation. During the encounter, troopers deployed less-than-lethal impact rounds. The subject then shot himself with his own firearm and was pronounced dead on scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim of the initial shooting was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown as of 9 p.m. Thursday.

The names of the individuals involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will perform an autopsy on the deceased subject to confirm the cause and manner of his death.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Hardwick Police Department is providing assistance. The Morriston Police Department and game wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife also assisted.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -