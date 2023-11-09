Submit Release
November 8, 2023

PBBM acknowledges Sen. Tolentino Yolanda efforts

TACLOBAN - Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino was recognized on Wednesday for his selfless service during the onslaught of typhoon Yolanda in 2013 when he was serving as the chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

During the commemoration in Tacloban, President Bongbong Marcos acknowledged Senator Tolentino's contribution during the Yolanda rescue and relief operations.

"Si Senator Francis Tolentino, MMDA siya, napakalayo po, but the first heavy equipment that arrived in Tacloban was the MMDA heavy equipment. Nauna pa sila sa lahat ng government agencies," PBBM said.

This was echoed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the representative of Tacloban, saying that Sen. Tol "literally risked his life and almost lost his life where he spent the initial days during which death and despair were among us."

Speaker Romualdez addressed Sen. Tol: "Your presence and resources that you brought with you were critical in our recovery."

Senator Tolentino was also a special mention by Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez.

"Senator Francis Tolentino, who was then MMDA [chairman], brought so much help to the City of Tacloban. We know that it was out of your jurisdiction and yet you went out of your way," Mayor Romualdez said.

For Senator Tolentino, the experience from Yolanda is a reminder that "as public servants, it is our duty to ensure that the losses endured during that tragic time will never happen again."

