PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 Robin: Return to Morality the Only Way for PH to Attain Peace Video: https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/1567017344105551 Amid the divisiveness caused by politicking, a return to God is the only way for the Philippines to move forward and attain peace, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed. In his speech at the Ambassadors for Peace dinner banquet in Quezon City, Padilla said many Filipinos today, particularly the youth, are divided because they are misled by politics. "So the only solution for this country is we go back to God. He is the only way. And morality is the only way... The youth right now in the Philippines, they are misled. They love politics so much they don't understand the history. But if only the youth of this country will go back to the Bible or Quran or book of Hebrews or Buddhists, maybe we will have peace," he said. "My brothers and sisters who are my fellow ambassadors of peace, I'm with you in this fight. This is a fight between good and evil... We have to motivate our youth to be morally independent," he added. Padilla lamented that while the Philippines is rich in natural resources, politics has kept Filipinos in poverty. He added that aside from politics, the youth are being influenced by movies that shock even him as a "bad boy of Philippine movies." He noted this means morality in the country is really going down. "We are I think we are the most religious in Southeast Asia. But we began to forget about religion and we all became experts in politics. The social media everybody is a genius, everybody has a comment," he said. "It's not about being Christian, or a Muslim, or a Buddhist or a Hindu. It's just believing in God. We have to go back to God. If we will put our faith in men, it's not gonna happen, I'm telling you," he added. Robin: Pagbalik ng Moralidad ang Tanging Paraan para Makamtan ang Kapayapaan Video: https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/1567017344105551 Sa gitna ng pagkawatak-watak ng bayan dahil sa pamumulitika, ang pagbabalik ng moralidad ang tanging paraan para makamtan ng Pilipinas ang kapayapaan, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ani Padilla sa Ambassadors for Peace dinner banquet sa Quezon City, ikinalungkot ni Padilla na maraming Pilipino, kasama ang kabataan, ay nagkawatak-watak dahil nalinlang sila ng pamumulitika. "So the only solution for this country is we go back to God. He is the only way. And morality is the only way... The youth right now in the Philippines, they are misled. They love politics so much they don't understand the history. But if only the youth of this country will go back to the Bible or Quran or book of Hebrews or Buddhists, maybe we will have peace," aniya. "My brothers and sisters who are my fellow ambassadors of peace, I'm with you in this fight. This is a fight between good and evil... We have to motivate our youth to be morally independent," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, bagama't maraming likas na yaman ang Pilipinas, nananatiling mahirap ang Pilipino dahil sa pamumulitika. Bukod dito, nagkakaroon ng masamang impluwensya ang kabataan sa napapanood nilang sine ngayon. Aniya, kahit na naging "Bad Boy of Philippine Movies" siya ay "shocked" pa rin siya sa ilang kasalukuyang palabas. Nangangahulugan nito na pabagsak ang moralidad sa bansa, aniya. "We are I think we are the most religious in Southeast Asia. But we began to forget about religion and we all became experts in politics. The social media everybody is a genius, everybody has a comment," aniya. "It's not about being Christian, or a Muslim, or a Buddhist or a Hindu. It's just believing in God. We have to go back to God. If we will put our faith in men, it's not gonna happen, I'm telling you," dagdag niya.