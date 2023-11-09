PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 Villanueva: Senate's concurrence to ILO Convention eliminating violence at work to offer OFWs protection Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva welcomed Malacanang's ratification of International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No.190 to put an end to violence and harassment at work, saying this would give overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) the much needed mantle of protection. Villanueva said the ratification was a positive response to Senate Resolution No. 456 which he filed in February 2023 calling on the executive department to immediately ratify the convention. "We thank President Bongbong Marcos for heeding our call to ratify this very important ILO Convention which will provide us a critical avenue to raise the concerns of our OFWs. We don't want a repeat of what happened to Jullebee Ranara and the numerous cases of abuses," Villanueva said referring to the OFW who was raped, murdered and burned by her employer's son in Kuwait. According to data from the Department of Migrant Workers, the highest number of welfare cases handled by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) involving OFWs from January to July 2022 is in Riyadh with 65,136 cases, followed by Kuwait with 43,225 and Malaysia with 29,049 cases. The Majority Leader vowed to push for the Senate's immediate concurrence to the ratification of ILO Convention No. 190 (ILO C190) or the Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. "We need to bring into force this new global framework to end violence and harassment at work," he said. "The Philippines' ratification and concurrence are well past their due. I am hoping for the full support of my colleagues when we tackle this Convention in the plenary," Villanueva added. (30) Ratipikasyon sa ILO Convention, magbibigay proteksyon sa OFWs laban sa karahasan- Villanueva Ikinalugod ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang ratipikasyon ng Malacanang sa International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No.190 na siyang tatapos sa karahasan at harassment sa trabaho at magbibigay sa Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ng kinakailangan nilang proteksiyon. Ayon kay Villanueva, ang ratipikasyon ay positibong tugon sa Senate Resolution No. 456 na kanyang inihain noong Pebrero 2023 na nanawagan sa ehekutibo na pagtibayin agad ang Convention. "We thank President Bongbong Marcos for heeding our call to ratify this very important ILO Convention which will provide us a critical avenue to raise the concerns of our OFWs. We don't want a repeat of what happened to Jullebee Ranara and the numerous cases of abuses," sabi ni Villanueva, tungkol sa OFW na ginahasa, pinatay at sinunog ng anak ng kanyang amo sa Kuwait. Sa datos ng Department of Migrant Workers, ang pinakamalaking bilang ng welfare cases ng mga OFW na hinawakan ng Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) mula Enero hanggang Hulyo 2022 ay sa Riyadh na may 65,136 kaso, na sinundan ng Kuwait na may 43,225 at Malaysia na may 29,049 kaso. Nangako rin ang Majority Leader na isusulong niya ang pagsang-ayon ng Senado sa ratipikasyon ng ILO Convention No. 190 (ILO C190) o Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. "We need to bring into force this new global framework to end violence and harassment at work," ayon kay Villanueva. "The Philippines' ratification and concurrence are well past their due. I am hoping for the full support of my colleagues when we tackle this Convention in the plenary," dagdag pa niya.