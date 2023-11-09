PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 Statement of Sen. Nancy Binay, Chairperson of the Committee on Ethics & Privileges, regarding the reported breach during the Senate Caucus/Executive Session on 06 November 2023 On Tuesday, 07 November 2023, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges to formally investigate an online article if there were possible breaches made in reference to the content which appeared online on 07 November 2023 in politiko.com.ph titled "Deserve Ni Sara! 9 Senators Reportedly Want VP's Confidential Funds Back," and "Fierce 5: Find Out Who's Against Restoring Sara Duterte's Confidential Funds in Senate." Pursuant to Rule XLVII, Section 126 of the Rules of the Senate, "The executive session of the Senate shall be held always in closed doors. In such sessions only the Secretary, the Sergeant-at-Arms, and/or such other persons as may be authorized by the Senate to the session hall." Further, section 128 states that "The President as well as the Senators and the officials and employees of the Senate shall absolutely refrain from divulging any of the confidential matter taken up by the Senate, and all proceedings which might have taken place...." In order to gather additional information necessary to complete its review, the Committee on Ethics and Privileges will convene its members to conduct a probe on all matters relating to the conduct, rights, privileges, safety, dignity, integrity and reputation of the Senate and its members pursuant to Rule X, Section 13 (16). In order to comply with Rule XLVII, Section 128 regarding confidentiality, out of fairness to all respondents, and to assure the integrity of its work, the Committee will refrain from making further public statements on this matter pending completion of its initial review.