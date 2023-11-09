PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2023 Microgrids to help pave the way for full PH electrification—Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian commended the Department of Energy's launch of the competitive selection process (CSP) for microgrid systems providers (MGSP), making a substantial leap towards full electrification across the nation. "We are confident that the development of microgrid systems in the country would significantly boost electrification efforts in rural communities that in turn would hopefully alleviate economic conditions in those areas," said Gatchalian, author of Republic Act 11646 or the Microgrid Systems Act, which was signed into law in January last year. The current status of electrification in the country stands at 96.17%. As of December 2022, a total of 879,232 households are still without electricity, according to a report released by the DOE based on the 2015 census. In Luzon, electrification stands at 98.89 as 148,435 families or households are still without electricity. In the Visayas, electrification stands at 97.61% and 105,110 households still do not have electricity while in Mindanao, household electrification is at 88.12% with 625,687 households still lacking access to electricity. To initiate the development of microgrid systems in the country, the energy department has already published an invitation for prospective investors to participate in the CSP. Gatchalian said the Microgrid Systems Act mandates the energy department to declare the unserved and underserved areas for electrification and service by prospective microgrid systems. It is expected to pave the way for the entry of private sector investors to be accredited as microgrid service providers as they won't be required to obtain waivers from incumbent distribution utilities. "The government has undertaken various electrification programs over the past decades and yet, many communities still don't get to enjoy the benefits and advantages of having electricity. With the imminent development of microgrid systems, we may see sooner than later the electrification of the entire country," Gatchalian said. According to the energy department, the winning MGSPs will be in charge of the construction, installation, maintenance, and operations of microgrid systems to provide electricity services around the clock for all existing and projected households in selected remote areas. Microgrid malaking tulong upang bigyang daan ang pagkakaroon ng kuryente sa buong bansa- Gatchalian Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglulunsad ng Department of Energy (DOE) ng competitive selection process (CSP) para sa mga microgrid system providers (MGSP), na isang malaking hakbang patungo sa pagbibigay ng kuryente sa buong bansa. "Kumpiyansa ako na ang pagpapaunlad ng mga microgrid system sa bansa ay magpapalakas ng mga pagsusumikap sa elektripikasyon sa kanayunan na magpapagaan ng kalagayan sa ekonomiya ng mga lugar na iyon," sabi ni Gatchalian, may-akda ng Republic Act 11646 o ang Microgrid Systems Act, na isinabatas noong Enero ng nakaraang taon. Ang kasalukuyang katayuan ng elektripikasyon sa bansa ay nasa 96.17%. Nitong Disyembre 2022, may kabuuang 879,232 na kabahayan ang walang kuryente, ayon sa ulat na inilabas ng DOE batay sa 2015 census. Sa Luzon, nasa 98.89 ang electripikasyon at 148,435 na pamilya o kabahayan ang wala pa ring kuryente. Sa Visayas, nasa 97.61% ang electrification at 105,110 na kabahayan ang walang kuryente habang sa Mindanao, 88.12% ang household electrification kung saan 625,687 na kabahayan ang kulang pa sa kuryente. Upang simulan ang pagbuo ng mga microgrid system sa bansa, ang DOE ay naglathala na ng isang imbitasyon para sa mga mamumuhunan na nais lumahok sa CSP. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang Microgrid Systems Act ay nagmamandato sa departamento ng enerhiya na ideklara ang mga unserved at underserved areas para sa elektripikasyon. Inaasahang magbibigay daan ito para sa pagpasok ng mga mamumuhunan ng pribadong sektor upang maging accredited bilang mga microgrid service provider dahil hindi sila hihilingin na kumuha ng mga waiver mula sa kasalukuyang mga distribution utiilities. "Ang gobyerno ay nagsagawa ng iba't ibang mga programa sa elektripikasyon sa nakalipas na mga dekada at gayunpaman, maraming mga komunidad ang hindi pa rin natatamasa ang mga benepisyo at bentahe ng pagkakaroon ng kuryente. Sa napipintong pag-unlad ng mga microgrid system, maaari na nating makita sa lalong madaling panahon ang full electrification sa bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa DOE, ang mga nanalong MGSP ay mamamahala sa pagtatayo, pag-install, pagpapanatili, at pagpapatakbo ng mga microgrid system upang magkaloob ng mga serbisyo ng kuryente sa lahat ng oras para sa lahat ng mga sambahayan sa mga piling malalayong lugar.