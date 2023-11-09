Ryan Turkmen 13, An Elite Competitive Soccer Player, Published Author & Celebrity Podcaster Releases New Book "The Game"

New Book " The Game" Ryan Turkmen Book "The Journey" Host Ryan Turkmen 2023 World Cup Italy Soccer

For a boy Ryan's age, he has accomplished more than many adults. With his future goal to play professional soccer he fuels his passion both on & off the feild.

He has an impressive resume that includes being a sought-after athlete, competing in 2023 World Cup Soccer in Italy” — Ryan Turkmen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Turkmen, a remarkable thirteen-year-old talent in the world of competitive soccer, has added another feather to his cap with the release of his exhilarating new book titled " The Game ." A fictional thriller. He has an impressive resume that includes being a sought-after athlete, competing in 2023 World Cup Soccer in Italy, as well as being an accomplished author and celebrity podcaster where he interviews Russel Horning (aka Back Pack Kid) from Saturday Night Live . Turkmen once again proves that age is no barrier when chasing dreams and achieving greatness."The Game" takes readers on a thrilling ride through the captivating world of a fictional soccer tournament. Drawing inspiration from his experiences as an elite player and beloved host of the celebrity podcast 'Turkmen Live' ( www.turkmenlive.com ) It with Ryan,' Turkmen weaves together an intricate web of suspense and excitement that will leave readers breathless until the final whistle. " I got inspired to write a second book after my first one, "The Journey.""It is a thriller set against international stadiums and high stakes in another dimension," explains Turkmen. Turkmen's ability to capture every detail of intensity on the pitch is matched only by his gift for crafting multifaceted characters who resonate deeply with readers.

