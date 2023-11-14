Lake Life Farms Announces Major Expansion Initiative in Michigan
Michigan's Cannabis Trailblazer, Lake Life Farms, Expands Statewide, Bringing Premium Solventless Products to Enthusiasts Everywhere!LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Life Farms, an established player in Michigan's cannabis industry, is pleased to announce their significant expansion across Michigan. Already operating three stores with one more opening on Monday, November 13, 2023, Lake Life Farms appears set to become a go-to spot for cannabis enthusiasts throughout Michigan.
Lake Life Farms is thrilled to expand their Ice Kream Hash Co and Saucey Farms and Extracts product lines in Michigan, which have proven immensely popular among cannabis customers for their quality and innovation.
Lake Life Farms strives for excellence in the cannabis industry by developing award-winning solventless products tailored specifically for Michigan's expanding cannabis community that are high on quality, purity, and sustainability. Residents in Michigan will get to experience one of Lake Life Farms' unique solventless cannabis experiences!
Lake Life Farms' expansion shows their dedication to serving their local communities while offering access to high quality cannabis products. Their forthcoming deli-style flower and hash rosin specialty store in Lansing will add further momentum as Lake Life Farms spreads their influence throughout Michigan.
Lake Life Farms encourages cannabis enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike to stay tuned for updates regarding its Lansing location opening as well as expanding the Ice Kream Hash Co and Saucey Farms and Extracts product lines.
Lake Life Farms of Michigan stands as an icon in terms of high-quality solventless cannabis products and expanding presence across Michigan. Their focus on cultivar excellence, innovation and community engagement makes Lake Life Farms one of the top cannabis growers nationwide.
