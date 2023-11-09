Suspect Arrested for a Homicide in Northeast

Submit Release
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested for a homicide that occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 2000 block of M Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 12:26 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old John Coleman, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 44-year-old George Sutton of Northeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

