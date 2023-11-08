Juvenile arrested for an Armed Carjacking in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce a juvenile male has been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred at 19th Street and A Street, Southeast.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys and phone. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23182161

