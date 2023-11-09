DLNR News Release-Parking Changes Proposed for Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, Nov. 8, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Nov. 8, 2023

PROPOSED PARKING CHANGES AT ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – In an attempt to find equity in parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is proposing changes in the way its 900 stalls are assigned. Currently, they are split evenly between permitted, paid, and free recreational parking stalls.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “The boating program is currently subsidizing free parking in the facility which is not fair to those who are paying the fees. Everyone using the facility should share in the costs of maintaining it. The majority of permit-based parking spaces sit open many days, all day. Contractors and hotel workers often utilize the free recreational parking stalls and simply move their cars throughout the day to avoid getting a ticket.”

Based on staff experience with operations of the parking lot, DOBOR proposes modifying current parking plans with either of two options.

Eliminate permit-based and free recreational parking stalls. All stalls would become paid stalls.

Eliminate permit parking stalls and restrict free recreational parking to the area fronting the Hilton Lagoon, resulting in approximately 125 free parking stalls.

Underwood said either alternative, if approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR), will address the issue of people using the small boat harbor to park for non-harbor-related activities and should provide additional parking options.

People with valid parking permits will be allowed to park in any available stall unless the area has signs posted and is closed during specific time periods.

DOBOR is also seeking to raise the hourly parking rate from $1.00 to $2.00 per hour, which is consistent with public parking charges at many state facilities.

Additionally, DOBOR staff is recommending that parking time for free spots be reduced to three hours from six. Recognizing the importance of community engagement, the current parking vendor, Secure Parking Hawai‘i LLC is tasked with managing outreach with stakeholders and harbor users.

If DOBOR converts all permit-based stalls to paid parking, Secure Parking will also be responsible for creating specialized outreach to impacted stakeholders, such as harbor tenants.

Different than public parks, the small boat harbor program is set up to be self-sufficient and does not receive operating funds from the state Legislature.

Secure Parking’s revocable permit is good through the end of the year and DOBOR is also asking the BLNR to approve a new permit.

Tomorrow’s scheduled BLNR meeting was postponed and the DLNR is working to determine when the Ala Wai parking proposal will come to the board for decision making.

