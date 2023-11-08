AB626 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to repeal 450.095 (1) (a); to amend 50.36 (6), 450.095 (title), 450.095 (2) (intro.), 450.095 (2) (a), 450.095 (2) (b) and 450.095 (2) (c); and to create 450.095 (1) (am), 450.095 (2) (am), 450.095 (2m) and 632.865 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: the duty of a pharmacist to dispense lawfully prescribed drugs and devices. (FE)