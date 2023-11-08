AB644 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to amend 118.51 (3) (intro.), 118.51 (3) (a) 1d., 118.51 (3m) (a), 118.51 (8), 118.51 (9), 118.51 (15) (a) and 118.51 (15) (c) 2. and 4.; and to create 118.51 (3p) and 118.51 (5) (a) 7. of the statutes; Relating to: applications for full-time open enrollment. (FE)