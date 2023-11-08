AB650 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to amend 343.17 (6) and 343.35 (1); and to create 125.085 (1) (g), 134.66 (1) (c) 5., 343.17 (2m), 343.21 (1) (Lm), 343.50 (3m), 343.50 (5n) and 450.11 (1b) (a) 2. f. of the statutes; Relating to: issuance of an electronic credential by the Department of Transportation and granting rule-making authority. (FE)