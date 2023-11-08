Submit Release
AB640 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to amend 115.28 (7) (a) and 118.19 (3) (a); and to create 118.198 of the statutes; Relating to: a license to teach based on working as a paraprofessional in a school district. (FE)

Status: A - Education

