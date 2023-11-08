AB643 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-11-08
WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to repeal 11.1203 (2) (a) 1.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 11.1203 (2) (a) (intro.) and 2.; to amend 11.1203 (title) and 11.1203 (3) (intro.); and to create 11.0101 (20), 11.0101 (20d), 11.0101 (20e), 11.0101 (20f) and 11.1203 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: coordination of mass communications.
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab643