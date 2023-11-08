WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to amend 118.19 (14) (b) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for an initial license to teach grades kindergarten to five, an initial license as a reading teacher, and an initial license as a reading specialist.
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab646
You just read:
AB646 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-08
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.