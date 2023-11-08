Submit Release
AB646 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to amend 118.19 (14) (b) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for an initial license to teach grades kindergarten to five, an initial license as a reading teacher, and an initial license as a reading specialist.

Status: A - Education

