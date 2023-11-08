SB621 in Sen: LRB correction - 2023-11-08

WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to create 165.875 and 905.095 of the statutes; Relating to: public safety peer counseling and privilege for peer support and critical incident stress management services communications and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.