VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation, non-suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B1007614

TROOPER: Detective Troopers Tyler Noyes and Brandon Groh

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

LOCATION: Faulkner Road, Whitingham, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-suspicious death that occurred Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, 2023, at a home on Faulkner Road in Whitingham.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were on the property at about 9:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation when officers heard what sounded like a gunshot from inside the residence. Wilmington police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit to confirm there was no threat to the public or officers. Detectives from VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations subsequently responded to investigate the death.

The decedent’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but the death is not considered criminal or suspicious in nature. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending further investigation.

No additional details are available from the Vermont State Police. Wilmington police remain the lead investigative agency on the underlying case, and questions about that matter should be directed to them.

- 30 -