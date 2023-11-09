HII Recognized as an Exemplary Veteran Employer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense provider HII (NYSE: HII) was recently awarded the 2023 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing (HIRE) Vets Medallion Award. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s exemplary commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.



“I’m proud of our initiatives to recruit, hire and retain veterans at HII,” said Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII. “We have reminders of our mission all around us, and none are more important than the active duty men and women who serve our nation. I believe having former military members as part of our workforce is vital to the company. These veterans that continue to serve through their work at HII contribute greatly to the values that are the cornerstone of HII’s culture, which drives our future growth and success.”

HII is the largest employer in Mississippi and the largest industrial employer in Virginia. At 44,000 strong, HII’s workforce unites diverse backgrounds and skill sets, from pipe fitters to nuclear physicists to software coders. Over 17% of HII’s workforce are veterans. Additionally, HII has dedicated veteran and military spouse recruiters and active veteran employee resource groups at all three divisions, and offers leadership development and integration assistance programs. These initiatives at HII enhance the leadership skills of veteran employees during their employment and assist new veteran employees with opportunities for personal and professional development, mentoring and learning the culture.

Veterans have options at HII after their time in service. HII is actively recruiting from both local as well as outside of the immediate Virginia and Mississippi region. HII is seeking dynamic, energetic retired or separated service members to support the three divisions within HII.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award met rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

