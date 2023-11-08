IDOT hosting hiring fair in Springfield on Nov. 15

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Springfield. The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at IDOT headquarters in the Harry R. Hanley Building, 2300 S. Dirksen Parkway.

Representatives from IDOT offices and bureaus who oversee both technical and administrative support responsibilities will be available to discuss current and upcoming employment opportunities at the various IDOT locations.

Attendees can learn how to apply for state jobs and attend breakout sessions. Partners from Central Management Services will be available to help explain the application process. The Illinois Secretary of State's office will have staff present to answer questions on obtaining a commercial driver's license for positions where one is required. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs also will be available to provide guidance on programs and services for qualified veterans.

While a limited number of computers will be available to sign up in the state's electronic job application system, attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop.

To find out more about working at IDOT, including current job openings, pay and benefit, visit IDOT Employment Opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended but not required.

For more information, visit IDOT Career Open House.