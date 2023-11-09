New Harvard-Incubated AI Company Boosts Real Estate Agents' Productivity

Lystinct, the new kid on the PropTech block, launched an advanced AI tool that generates compelling listings from just the property’s address and a few pictures

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lystinct is a pioneering real estate technology company incubated at the Harvard Innovation Labs and it recently launched its groundbreaking product – an advanced AI listing description generator . This innovative tool utilizes the power of artificial intelligence to effortlessly create compelling and captivating real estate listing descriptions, transforming the way real estate agents and realtors market their properties.The real estate industry is known for its competitive nature, where time, attention to detail, and creativity can make all the difference. Lystinct recognized this challenge and developed an effective solution that simplifies and streamlines the listing creation process for real estate professionals. By harnessing the potential of AI, the company has created a tool that empowers real estate agents to effortlessly produce engaging property listings with minimal effort.Leveraging advanced computer vision technology, the tool examines property images to automatically detect and highlight key features of a property, ensuring that the listing descriptions are rich in detail and accuracy. In addition, Lystinct's tool automatically conducts research on the neighborhood, seamlessly incorporating local amenities into the property descriptions. These (and other) capabilities not only simplify the listing process but also guarantee that each description is a holistic representation of the property and its surroundings, ultimately making real estate agents' lives easier while delivering compelling and informative listings.To celebrate the launch, Lystinct is offering a limited-time free trial of the AI listing generator , allowing real estate agents to experience the transformative capabilities of the tool firsthand.The founding team mentioned that Lystinct has been fortunate to receive valuable mentorship and support from the Harvard Innovation Labs, which played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s journey.The Harvard Innovation Labs, located on the Harvard campus in Allston, Massachusetts, are renowned for fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. The support and resources provided by the labs have enabled Lystinct to immediately attract a wave of users, right after its launch.Lystinct is not only dedicated to the success of real estate agents but is also committed to ongoing development and improvement. The company has plans to continually enhance the AI listing generator and to launch new products to further assist real estate professionals in their day-to-day operations.Real estate professionals interested in exploring the AI listing generator and taking advantage of the free trial can visit www.lystinct.com for more information.