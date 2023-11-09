St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 - Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006562
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/08/2023 at approximately 1553 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 207 by Hazard Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Timothy Fournier II
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/08/23 at approximately 1553 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the location of Route 207 by Hazard Rd in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Timothy Fournier II (24) and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Fournier was evaluated at Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries where he was also processed for DUI.
Fournier was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993