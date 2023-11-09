Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 - Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2006562

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/2023 at approximately 1553 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 207 by Hazard Rd, Swanton VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Timothy Fournier II                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 11/08/23 at approximately 1553 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the location of Route 207 by Hazard Rd in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Timothy Fournier II (24) and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Fournier was evaluated at Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries where he was also processed for DUI.

 

Fournier was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/2024 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

