Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host 2024 Global Economic Outlook Membership Luncheon
Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss real estate, domestic, and international economic topics.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “2024 Global Economic Outlook” membership luncheon on December 14, 2023, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 12:00 PM for preliminary check-in.
Presenters for the luncheon include John Silvia, Ph.D., retired Chief Economist – Wells Fargo, Dr. Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist – LPL Financial, and Sung Won Sohn, Ph.D., Professor of Finance & Economics – Loyola Marymount University.
General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.
About Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the years, national and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.
