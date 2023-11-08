The Third District Court of Appeal yesterday granted a writ of mandate directing the trial court to suppress the fruits of a search of an automobile, holding that consent of the driver was unlawfully acquired by an officer having agreed that in exchange for permission, he would not have the car towed—an action which he believed he had the authority to take, but didn’t.
You just read:
Consent to Search Invalid Where Enticed By False Promise—Court of Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.