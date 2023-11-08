California can’t require a warning label on weed killer Roundup, court rules

While Monsanto and its parent company have agreed to pay billions of dollars to cancer victims who sprayed Roundup herbicide on their crops, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that California cannot require a cancer warning on the product because state and federal health officials have found that its main ingredient is not likely to cause cancer in humans.
