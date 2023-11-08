Koil Energy Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter 2023 results on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (call details below). Koil Energy will release its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 following the market close.



Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956

Toll/International: 1-412-317-1837

Please ask to join the Koil Energy Solutions call.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24vftbx6

A replay will be available through November 22, 2023 on our website, www.koilenergy.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Koil Energy, Inc. (www.koilenergy.com)

Koil Energy Solutions is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Koil Energy’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

ir@koilenergy.com

281-862-2201