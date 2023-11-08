[Latest] Global DC Torque Tool Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.63 Billion by 2032 at a 6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global DC Torque Tool Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.95 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 5.63 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Atlas Copco, Makita Corporation, Hilti, Snap-on, Danaher Corporation, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Chicago Pneumatic, Apex Tool Group, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "DC Torque Tool Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Handheld, Fixtured), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial, Electronics, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global DC Torque Tool Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.95 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.63 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

DC Torque Tool Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Industrial Advancements: The DC Torque Tool market is thriving in an era of industrial expansion. Industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics, demand precise torque control for quality and safety assurance.

Productivity Enhancement: DC torque tools offer superior efficiency and speed compared to manual methods. They reduce assembly time, making them indispensable for high-volume manufacturing environments.

Diverse Applications: DC torque tools exhibit versatility across various sectors. They are deployed in manufacturing, construction, and electronics assembly, addressing a wide range of torque control needs.

Operator Comfort and Ergonomics: Designed with operator comfort in mind, these tools minimize fatigue during repetitive tasks, enhancing overall workplace well-being.

Quality Control: Many DC torque tools feature monitoring and data recording capabilities, ensuring superior quality control and process optimization.

Remote Monitoring: Advanced DC torque tools allow real-time monitoring and control, enabling both operators and managers to ensure quality and traceability of the assembly process.

Energy Efficiency: DC torque tools are renowned for their energy-efficient operation, reducing power consumption and long-term operational costs.

Manufacturing Growth: The booming manufacturing sector, especially in emerging economies, is a key driver behind the rising demand for DC torque tools.

Aerospace and Automotive Development: Both the aerospace and automotive industries demand precise torque control for safety and quality. As these sectors expand, the need for DC torque tools grows.

Construction and Industrial Projects: The construction and industrial sectors rely on torque tools for various applications, ensuring structural safety and stability.

Electronics and Miniaturization: In the electronics industry, where miniaturization is critical, DC torque tools play a pivotal role in assembling small components with precision.

Digital Transformation: Integration of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 initiatives in manufacturing is fueling demand for smart and connected DC torque tools.

Environmental Concerns: The energy efficiency of DC torque tools aligns with sustainability goals, making them attractive to environmentally conscious industries.

Maintenance and Repair: In maintenance operations, DC torque tools are crucial for tasks such as equipment repairs and installations, ensuring long-term reliability.

Market Competition: Increasing competition and the quest for high-quality products contribute to the demand for DC torque tools in manufacturing.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.95 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 5.63 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.77 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

DC Torque Tool Market : COVID-19 Analysis:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, causing delays in the production and distribution of DC torque tools. Many manufacturers faced challenges in sourcing components and raw materials, leading to production delays and increased lead times.

Decreased Manufacturing Activity: The lockdowns and restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic led to reduced manufacturing activities in many regions. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, which are key users of DC torque tools, experienced production slowdowns or temporary closures. This resulted in reduced demand for torque tools.

Shift to Essential Production: In the initial phases of the pandemic, many manufacturers shifted their focus to producing essential medical supplies and equipment. This diversion of resources and workforce affected the production of non-essential tools like DC torque tools.

Uncertainty and Budget Constraints: Businesses faced economic uncertainty, leading to budget constraints. This influenced their purchasing decisions, with many delaying or scaling back investments in capital equipment like DC torque tools.

Remote Work and Service Challenges: The pandemic also affected after-sales service and maintenance for DC torque tools. With many employees working remotely, it became challenging to provide maintenance and calibration services for these tools. Travel restrictions and health concerns further complicated service and support.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: On the positive side, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 initiatives. This led to a growing interest in smart torque tools and remote monitoring capabilities as manufacturers sought ways to reduce the need for on-site personnel.

Pent-Up Demand: As lockdowns eased and industries began to recover, there was pent-up demand for DC torque tools, especially in sectors like automotive and electronics. Manufacturers recognized the need to catch up on delayed production and invested in quality control tools like torque wrenches.

Increased Emphasis on Quality Control: The pandemic highlighted the importance of quality control, particularly in industries like medical device manufacturing. This emphasized the role of precise torque tools in ensuring product quality and safety.

Reevaluating Supply Chains: Many companies reevaluated their supply chains and diversified their sourcing to mitigate the risk of future disruptions. This led to a focus on local or regional sourcing, potentially benefiting manufacturers in those areas.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the DC Torque Tool market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the DC Torque Tool market forward?

What are the DC Torque Tool Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the DC Torque Tool Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the DC Torque Tool market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the DC Torque Tool Market:

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Atlas Copco

Makita Corporation

Hilti

Snap-on

Danaher Corporation

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Chicago Pneumatic

Apex Tool Group

Others

DC Torque Tool Market – Regional Analysis

North America: The North American region, particularly the United States and Canada, has a well-established DC torque tool market. This region benefits from a strong manufacturing sector, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, where precise torque tools are in high demand. The market is also influenced by the need for high-quality and safety-critical applications.

Europe: Western European countries, such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, have a robust market for DC torque tools. These nations have a thriving manufacturing sector, including automotive, machinery, and aerospace, all of which require advanced torque tools to maintain quality standards. The emphasis on industrial automation further drives the market.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the DC torque tool market . Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have strong manufacturing sectors and a growing focus on industrial automation. The automotive industry, in particular, has fueled the demand for precise torque tools. China’s emergence as a manufacturing hub has contributed to the regional market’s expansion.

Latin America: Latin America, including countries like Brazil and Mexico, has seen a growing demand for DC torque tools, driven by the expansion of manufacturing activities. The automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors are notable contributors to the market. These regions benefit from cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are witnessing a rise in demand for DC torque tools, with countries like the United Arab Emirates and South Africa leading the way. The expanding construction and manufacturing industries, particularly in the automotive and energy sectors, contribute to the growth of this market.

Oceania: Australia and New Zealand have a mature DC torque tool market, influenced by their strong manufacturing and industrial sectors. The demand is driven by industries such as automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery production. These countries prioritize precision and quality in manufacturing processes.

The DC Torque Tool Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Source:

Cordless

Corded

By Type

Handheld

Fixtured

Electric Torque Wrench Electric Impact Wrench Electric Nutrunner Electric Screwdriver



By Application

Automotive

Service and Repair OEMs



Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Electronics

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

