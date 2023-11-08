Liberty Gold Announces Leadership Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the “Company”) today announces a leadership transition with the re-appointment of Cal Everett as CEO and the promotion of Dr. Jon Gilligan to the role of President and COO effective Friday, November 10. These appointments followed the receipt of notice of resignation of Jason Attew, President and CEO, who will be joining Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Cal Everett, the former President and CEO of Liberty Gold, will remain a Director. Mr. Everett, previously held the CEO position for over 5 years, is well-acquainted with the Company's operations and is excited to once again advance the development of the Company’s Black Pine and Goldstrike projects.

Dr. Gilligan, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of technical expertise and leadership experience, as well as in-depth knowledge of the Company’s assets, to his new expanded role.

Mr. Rob Pease, Chairman of Liberty Gold, commented on the transition, saying, “We are excited to welcome Cal back into the CEO and Director role, and we have the utmost confidence in his ability and passion to lead the Company forward. Jon's appointment as President and COO further strengthens our executive team, and we are very pleased to have Cal and Jon leading the charge on the Black Pine prefeasibility studies and future exploration."

Mr. Cal Everett expressed his enthusiasm for the Company's future, "I am excited to rejoin the Company as CEO and work closely with Jon as we guide the Company. Together, we are dedicated to advancing our projects and maximizing the potential of our assets. We will focus on capital markets business development, raising capital, completion of prefeasibility studies, permitting and exploration testing of newly acquired ground."

Dr. Jon Gilligan stated, “I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity and the future of the Company. Black Pine is a remarkable asset with tremendous exploration potential. We are working hard toward the delivery of a prefeasibility study with robust economic metrics.”

The Board of Directors is confident in this leadership team and their ability to drive the Company's continued success and growth with an aggressive project wide approach.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine in Idaho and Goldstrike in Utah, both past- producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

