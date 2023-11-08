Florida Recognized as #1 in Education Freedom for Second Year in a Row by Heritage Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This week, Florida was recognized by the Heritage Foundation as #1 in Education Freedom for the second year in a row. The Education Freedom Report Card, released annually by the Heritage Foundation, measures states across four categories – Education Choice, Teacher Freedom, Transparency and Return on Investment – and Florida was in the top five across all categories.

“By providing universal school choice, parental rights in education and curriculum transparency, we have ensured that parents are able to fully direct the upbringing of their children,” said Governor DeSantis. “Thank you to the Heritage Foundation for recognizing the importance of education freedom.”

“We are proud to once again receive the number one ranking for education freedom from the Heritage Foundation,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to prioritize school choice and transparency within our education system, benefitting both our students and parents.”

To view the full rankings from the Heritage Foundation, click here.

