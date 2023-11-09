Rajit Kabadi to Serve as First Chief Consulting Officer of RAINN Consulting Group

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAINN welcomes Rajit Kabadi to its senior leadership team, serving in the role of chief consulting officer of RAINN Consulting Group. Kabadi leads RAINN’s consultative services work, providing a variety of organizations (e.g., corporations, non-profits, educational institutions) with the expertise to prevent and address issues of sexual misconduct in a trauma-informed, victim-centered, and equitable manner. RAINN Consulting Group has worked with numerous clients across a variety of industries, implementing best in class prevention and response programs within organizations to prevent sexual violence and provide access to support for survivors.

Kabadi has held a variety of leadership roles in both industry and consulting. He has led organizations in Asia, Europe, South America and North America. His work has focused on transforming organizations and also building and maintaining psychologically-safe working environments.

“RAINN Consulting Group’s work is focused on helping companies and organizations and is crucial to our mission. We are thrilled to have Rajit join us. His depth of experience successfully growing consulting organizations and managing consulting teams will help us expand our consulting work and support many more clients,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN’s president and founder.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on driving transformational organizational change,” said Kabadi. “I look forward to advising our clients and working collaboratively to end sexual violence and provide support to survivors in the future.”

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, founded by president Scott Berkowitz in 1994, operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online RAINN.org.

