DEQ to Hold Public Information Sessions on the Federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Opportunity

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a series of public information sessions in November and December to provide information and gather feedback on the Department's planned application for the federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG).

As a part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program provides states, local governments, territories and tribes with funds to develop and implement plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants. The North Carolina CPRG project is an inter-agency effort across multiple state government agencies, with DEQ serving as lead.

The public information sessions will provide information about the CPRG and will help DEQ determine priorities for the CPRG application and funding if awarded. Participants will learn about the types of projects that qualify for CPRG funding and will be asked to describe eligible projects that would be most useful in their communities. Sessions will be held at two locations in Eastern and Western North Carolina as well as dedicated online meetings for those who cannot attend in person.

The in-person meeting dates and locations are as follows: 

Public Information Session: Fayetteville

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023
Where: 

Fayetteville Community College

2201 Hull Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

Public Information Session: Morganton

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023                          
Where: 

Western Piedmont Community College

Foothills Higher Education Center Room H163

2128 South Sterling St, Morganton, NC 28655

 

Dates for virtual meetings in December and January are available online at https://www.deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/state-energy-office/inflation-reduction-act/climate-pollution-reduction-grant

