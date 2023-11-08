Resurgence’s Patient Reviews Make it a Highly-Rated Drug Rehab in Costa Mesa
Resurgence’s Patient Reviews Make it a Highly-Rated Drug Rehab in Costa MesaCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The many people who have found effective, lasting change with the help of Resurgence Behavioral Health’s drug and alcohol addiction treatment continue to give the facility an impressive rating online.
The Costa Mesa drug rehab center has more than 100 reviews on Google, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. For years now, people in and around Costa Mesa have known that Resurgence is their best choice for drug rehab near them.
One of the reasons that Resurgence Behavioral Health stands out in a location with many other drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers is the entire continuum of care.
Resurgence's full continuum of care can meet patients wherever they are on the recovery journey — and be there with them, still providing support and aftercare, long after the core components of addiction treatment are completed.
Many people begin with medical detox that targets their physical dependence on drugs and alcohol, helping them safely and more comfortably overcome withdrawal with the clinical supervision and support they need.
From there, people will either begin outpatient addiction treatment or stay at Resugence’s Costa Mesa drug rehab center for residential drug and alcohol addiction treatment. Either way, the Resurgence staff creates a comprehensive treatment plan individualized to the person, ensuring that their unique pasts, presents, and futures are accounted for in a unique plan to offer the best help they can get.
But the support doesn’t end once inpatient or outpatient addiction treatment is concluded. It’s known that the more time a person spends in treatment, the less likely they are to experience a relapse. This knowledge guides Resurgence’s efforts to provide aftercare programs that offer the ongoing support people need to achieve lasting recovery from drug or alcohol addiction and build a new, better life.
In addition to treating addiction to drugs, alcohol, or prescription drugs, Resurgence recognizes that struggles with addiction often go hand in hand with mental health conditions. Because of this, the team of medical experts, support specialists, and others also treat co-occurring disorders, trauma-related disorders, and mental health disorders. People can rest assured that they’ll get the full range of support they need when they choose this Costa Mesa drug rehab center.
Loved ones of patients will also find professional support, including family therapy and resources and education specifically for friends and family members to learn how they can help provide healthy support. This work helps family members understand things like enabling and how they can best navigate the recovery journey — something that can promote healing for their loved ones and themselves at the same time.
Among local options for help with overcoming dependence on drugs or alcohol, Resurgence also stands out for its real-world approach to addiction treatment. The goal is to help patients transform their lifestyles and transition back to their lives, armed with the skills and resources they’ll need for lasting recovery and to remain alcohol and drug-free.
This lofty goal is achieved with clinicians giving patients the right tools to achieve long-lasting recovery, as well as customized treatment plans, compassionate staff members who understand what people are going through, and a dedication to meeting each person where they are on this journey. See the story of a patient who traveled from Alabama to Costa Mesa to seek treatment, https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/addiction-and-treatment-california-0c4b4e56fc27fc39143be02c1ef9a558
To learn more about the life-changing work being done at Resurgence Behavioral Health and why it’s among the highest-rated drug and alcohol rehabs in Costa Mesa, visit www.resurgencebehavioralhealth.com or call 855-458-0050.
Josh Chandler
Resurgence California Alcohol & Drug Rehab
+ +18554580050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram