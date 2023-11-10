6,000+ churches of The Global Methodist Church are rebranding or starting new and every one of them needs a website
Tech Trainer has a website solution that helps churches overcome the obstacles of tech overwhelm, lack of strategy, and limited budgets.BOWIE, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6,000+ churches of the Global Methodist Church want a website. They know that 30% of people find their churches online. But within just a few months, many of these churches are just now forming, relaunching, or rebranding.
For this 67-year-old communication expert grandmother sitting in small town USA, she sees a way she can make the difference and she’s determined to do so. Her vision? She sees a way for every church to have a website by Easter of 2024, if not Christmas of 2023.
“I can create a website in less than 10 minutes and solve the tech overwhelm, lack of strategy, limited budgets and limited time that pastors and churches face right now. I’ll prove it to anyone on zoom because with the technology we have, there is no reason we should be waiting. I’ve been serving churches for 30 years and all of a sudden, my expertise fits a great need,” says Sandy Parker Martinez, founder of Tech for Churches. The verse in Esther "Perhaps I've been prepared for a time such as this." has shown to be true at a few pivotal times in my life. And here it is again."
Sandy Parker Martinez, a former Communication Director at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas and two UMC Conferences, finds herself uniquely skilled. She knows communications and marketing and not everyone does. "I love to teach and I don't mind teaching people to whom this is not their primary skillset." In fact, I taught an entire retirement community how to use zoom at the beginning of Covid. That was a worthwhile challenge.
The strategy for websites is not common knowledge. What pages are needed? What photographs? What goes where? How to buy the right domain name? Who writes the copy? Having a website is just the beginning.
So in Bowie, Texas Sandy sits with an eye on the world ready to help churches have the vital link of a website. At a watershed moment for a newly and dramatically developing denomination like the Global Methodist Church as well as the United Methodist Church, one of the world's most recognizable denominations, this is a beautiful time to make a difference.
Tech for Churches enables churches to be current with their technology, reach out to members and actively reach out to their community. We can teach you how, do it for you, or help you find someone who can.
Free Tech Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Central Time is a weekly snapshot of topics to help educate churches, pastors and church members how to be proactive. Everyone who registers for Free Tech Friday receives a recording. Register for Free Tech Friday at Techforchurches.net
