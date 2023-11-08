Saskatchewan is Increasing Minimum Age for Tobacco and Vapour Product Purchase

CANADA, November 9 - Released on November 8, 2023

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan passed Bill 147 which amends The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act to increase the minimum age for tobacco and vapour product purchase from 18 years of age to 19.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring tobacco and vapour products are inaccessible to school-aged youth and that Saskatchewan youth are not targets of advertising for these products.

"Tobacco and vapour products should have no place in Saskatchewan schools,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “That is why we are taking steps to protect students from being exposed to these products."

The change to legislation aligns age restrictions for smoking and vaping with existing restrictions on liquor and cannabis sales in Saskatchewan. Most provinces have harmonized the age restrictions for the legal purchase of alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and vapour products in their jurisdiction.

Additional changes in the bill give greater clarity to existing restrictions on advertising and promotion of vapour products to youth.

"Vapour products are introducing Saskatchewan youth to the dangers of nicotine addiction," Hindley said. “We appreciate the efforts of youth groups and health partners advocating for extra protections in the province.”

In developing this bill, the Ministry of Health consulted with external stakeholders, including tobacco and vapour product retailers, tobacco and vapour product manufacturers, health advocacy organizations, and First Nations and Métis groups.

The ministry also acknowledges the efforts of the Youth4Change group, who met with the Minister of Health and other MLAs earlier this year to advocate for changes that will protect youth from the harms of tobacco and vapour products.

The legislative changes will come into force at a later date.

