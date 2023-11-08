Submit Release
Temporary closure of southbound I-29 to I-94 interchange scheduled overnight

FARGO, N.D. – Access ramps from Interstate 29 southbound to Interstate 94 in both directions will be briefly closed while crews install overhead signs tonight, Nov. 8.

A ramp closure of up to 30 minutes is expected to begin around midnight.

North Dakota Highway Patrol will be assisting contractors with managing traffic. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays can be expected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/

CONTACT:  

Sarah Arntson 
sararntson@nd.gov 
701-328-6965 

 

