Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Live Stream via Rumble Studio with Matt Kohrs

Livestream to Follow Release of Company’s Third Quarter 2023 Results & Earnings Conference Call

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Chairman and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs using Rumble’s recently launched streaming platform, Rumble Studio Beta. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.

Mr. Pavlovski's interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble's third quarter 2023 accomplishments and future initiatives and will follow Rumble's release of its third quarter 2023 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble's earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2023. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble's Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under 'News & Events.'

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com. If you are interested in participating in the Rumble Studio Beta, you can join the waitlist at studio.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


