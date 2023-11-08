Submit Release
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN at 2:00 PM CT on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Company’s discussion will be webcast live and archived on Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com, under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 16 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!" For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Natalie Harden
512-370-2691

Jeff Priester
332-242-4370
investors@chuys.com


