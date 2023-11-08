Submit Release
LifeMD Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

  • Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million with both telehealth and WorkSimpli achieving record revenues.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period, and a 60% improvement versus the second quarter of 2023.
  • Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled versus the second quarter of 2023.
  • Telehealth subscribers grew 22% year-over-year to a record 207,000 patients.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“During the third quarter of 2023 LifeMD achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, largely driven by significant patient subscriber growth. Our GLP-1 Weight Management program alone added over 8,000 net new patients, ending the quarter with over 10,000, a number that has grown to over 16,000 today. Central to this acceleration is our industry-leading telehealth technology platform, complemented by an incredible provider network spanning all 50 states,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Our lifestyle healthcare businesses, led by RexMD, once again posted double-digit revenue growth with robust bottom-line margins that continued to exceed 30%. We also made sizeable progress in leveraging our best-in-class platform to drive meaningful B2B partnerships, including the execution of an agreement with Ascend Therapeutics to service the women’s health market and a joint marketing and sales agreement with IQVIA leveraging LifeMD’s tremendous telehealth infrastructure with IQVIA’s comprehensive commercialization solutions. We expect to execute additional opportunities in the near future. Given our sustained record performance and LifeMD’s leadership in key telehealth markets, including weight management with GLP-1s, I believe we are extremely well positioned for continued growth next year.”

“We finished the third quarter with outstanding top- and bottom-line financial results, with revenue increasing 23% and adjusted EBITDA increasing to a record $2.8 million. For the second consecutive quarter we achieved positive cash flow from operations and exited the third quarter with our strongest balance sheet and liquidity position ever. All of these factors continue to position 2023 to be a tremendous year for LifeMD while setting the stage for what we believe will be breakout performance in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $38.6 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 14% versus the year-ago period and 9% sequentially. WorkSimpli revenue increased 42% versus the year-ago period.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% over the year-ago period to approximately 207,000.
  • Weight Management revenue more than quadrupled sequentially.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 14% over the year-ago period to approximately 170,000.
  • LifeMD branded Virtual Primary Care products and services subscribers finished the third quarter at over 26,000 with over 10,000 active patients on our GLP-1 Weight Management platform.
  • Gross margin expanded to a record 88%, up from 85% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $6.9 million or $0.20 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $8.1 million or $0.26 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.08 compared with a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations and exited the quarter with $15.3 million of cash.

Third Quarter Key Performance Metrics 

($ in 000s)   Three Months Ended Sept 30,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics   2023 2022   % Growth
Revenue          
Telehealth   $ 24,343   $ 21,365     14 %
WorkSimpli   $ 14,271   $ 10,047     42 %
Total Revenue   $ 38,614   $ 31,412     23 %
           
Subscription Revenue as % of Total     96 %   95 %   1 %
           
Active Subscribers          
Telehealth Active Subscribers     206,536     169,916     22 %
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers     170,388     149,095     14 %
Total Active Subscribers     376,924     319,011     18 %
                     

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $40 million and $41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3 million and $4 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $148 million and $149 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $11 million.

Guidance for 2023 includes a $4.0 million impact of deferred revenue related to GAAP accounting rules for the Weight Management business. Net of this impact, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA would be higher by $4.0 million.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number:   877-704-4453
International dial-in number:   201-389-0920
Conference ID:   13741419
     

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is elevating healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
press@lifemd.com

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS
           
Current Assets          
Cash $ 15,288,330     $ 3,958,957  
Accounts receivable, net   4,418,582       2,834,750  
Product deposit   84,768       127,265  
Inventory, net   3,790,646       3,703,363  
Other current assets   1,303,960       687,022  
Total Current Assets   24,886,286       11,311,357  
           
Non-current Assets          
Equipment, net   424,637       476,441  
Right of use asset   799,104       1,206,009  
Capitalized software, net   11,325,766       8,840,187  
Intangible assets, net   3,255,231       3,831,859  
Total Non-current Assets   15,804,738       14,354,496  
           
Total Assets $ 40,691,024     $ 25,665,853  
           
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT          
           
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 9,637,390     $ 10,106,793  
Accrued expenses   15,493,128       12,166,509  
Notes payable, net   426,223       2,797,250  
Current operating lease liabilities   725,832       756,093  
Deferred revenue   6,239,354       5,547,506  
Total Current Liabilities   32,521,927       31,374,151  
           
Long-term Liabilities          
Long-term debt, net   18,827,283       -  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   169,821       574,136  
Contingent consideration   256,250       443,750  
Purchase price payable   -       579,319  
Total Liabilities   51,775,281       32,971,356  
           
Commitments and Contingencies          
Mezzanine Equity          
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized          
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation value approximately $0 and $1,305 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   -       4,565,822  
           
Stockholders’ Deficit          
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $29.44 and $27.84 per share as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,759,250 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 34,656,210 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   347,593       315,528  
Additional paid-in capital   196,901,377       179,015,250  
Accumulated deficit   (209,756,573 )     (190,562,994 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit   (12,671,164 )     (11,395,777 )
Non-controlling interest   1,586,907       (475,548 )
Total Stockholders’ Deficit   (11,084,257 )     (11,871,325 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 40,691,024     $ 25,665,853  
           

 

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenues                        
Telehealth revenue, net   $ 24,342,789     $ 21,365,178     $ 66,896,719     $ 66,231,202  
WorkSimpli revenue, net     14,271,122       10,047,291       40,790,439       24,682,602  
Total revenues, net     38,613,911       31,412,469       107,687,158       90,913,804  
Cost of revenues                        
Cost of telehealth revenue     4,479,760       4,502,919       12,525,887       14,042,112  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue     301,746       213,923       1,019,018       558,216  
Total cost of revenues     4,781,506       4,716,842       13,544,905       14,600,328  
                         
Gross profit     33,832,405       26,695,627       94,142,253       76,313,476  
                         
Expenses                         
Selling and marketing expenses     19,776,797       17,200,859       56,062,345       60,928,649  
General and administrative expenses     13,398,387       12,385,030       36,120,723       37,757,710  
Other operating expenses     1,622,137       1,617,375       4,640,690       5,076,820  
Customer service expenses     2,106,252       1,488,428       5,573,734       3,428,098  
Development costs     1,498,213       821,636       4,062,498       1,951,039  
Goodwill impairment charge     -       -       -       2,735,000  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       248,000       -       (2,487,000 )
Total expenses     38,401,786       33,761,328       106,459,990       109,390,316  
                         
Operating loss     (4,569,381 )     (7,065,701 )     (12,317,737 )     (33,076,840 )
                         
Other expenses                        
Interest expense, net     (713,766 )     (132,235 )     (1,973,901 )     (432,405 )
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment     -       -       (325,198 )     63,400  
                         
Net loss     (5,283,147 )     (7,197,936 )     (14,616,836 )     (33,445,845 )
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     839,288       83,737       2,247,055       154,464  
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.     (6,122,435 )     (7,281,673 )     (16,863,891 )     (33,600,309 )
                         
Preferred stock dividends     (776,563 )     (776,563 )     (2,329,688 )     (2,329,688 )
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (6,898,998 )   $ (8,058,236 )   $ (19,193,579 )   $ (35,929,997 )
                         
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (1.17 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (1.17 )
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     34,472,904       30,935,643       32,959,665       30,830,533  
Diluted     34,472,904       30,935,643       32,959,665       30,830,533  
                         

 

LIFEMD, INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (Unaudited) 
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net loss   $ (5,283,147 )   $ (7,197,936 )   $ (14,616,836 )   $ (33,445,845 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Amortization of debt discount     79,653       -       233,495       -  
Amortization of capitalized software     1,439,049       770,873       3,787,716       1,746,899  
Amortization of intangibles     245,968       325,495       725,496       666,782  
Accretion of consideration payable     34,265       37,373       148,481       172,741  
Depreciation of fixed assets     49,852       43,761       146,286       117,008  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment     -       -       325,198       (63,400 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       248,000       -       (2,487,000 )
Goodwill impairment charge     -       -       -       2,735,000  
Operating lease payments     191,645       172,836       562,073       463,198  
Stock issued for legal settlement     532,000       816,000       532,000       816,000  
Stock compensation expense     3,318,253       3,336,213       8,843,736       11,850,000  
                         
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                        
Accounts receivable     (750,039 )     (24,491 )     (1,583,832 )     (1,558,063 )
Product deposit     150,347       332,790       42,497       95,505  
Inventory     (92,344 )     (710,889 )     (87,283 )     (2,052,363 )
Other current assets     (631,765 )     58,629       (616,938 )     (21,386 )
Change in operating lease liability     (201,667 )     (167,644 )     (589,744 )     (378,095 )
Deferred revenue     571,144       360,650       691,848       853,272  
Accounts payable     44,011       (1,026,708 )     (469,403 )     1,827,103  
Accrued expenses     1,378,992       (150,954 )     5,611,131       (2,303,466 )
Other operating activity     -       -       (579,319 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     1,076,217       (2,776,002 )     3,106,602       (20,966,110 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash paid for capitalized software costs     (2,373,443 )     (2,220,018 )     (6,273,295 )     (6,742,946 )
Purchase of equipment     (30,263 )     (21,546 )     (94,482 )     (378,877 )
Purchase of intangible assets     -       -       (148,868 )     (4,000,500 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     -       -       -       (1,012,395 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,403,706 )     (2,241,564 )     (6,516,645 )     (12,134,718 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from long-term debt, net     4,993,885       -       19,466,887       -  
Proceeds from notes payable     347,691       -       2,347,691       -  
Sale of common stock under ATM, net     899,567       -       899,567       -  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty     (657,002 )     -       (5,043,916 )     -  
Cash proceeds from exercise of options     -       -       -       90,400  
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants     -       -       -       38,500  
Preferred stock dividends     (776,563 )     (776,563 )     (2,329,688 )     (2,329,688 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild     (62,500 )     (62,500 )     (187,500 )     (93,750 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli     -       12,150       (305,625 )     12,150  
Distributions to non-controlling interest     (36,000 )     (36,000 )     (108,000 )     (108,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     4,709,078       (862,913 )     14,739,416       (2,390,388 )
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash     3,381,589       (5,880,479 )     11,329,373       (35,491,216 )
                         
Cash at beginning of period     11,906,741       11,717,302       3,958,957       41,328,039  
                         
Cash at end of period   $ 15,288,330     $ 5,836,823     $ 15,288,330     $ 5,836,823  
                         
Cash paid for interest                        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 717,054     $ -     $ 1,485,242     $ -  
                         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                        
Warrants issued for debt instruments   $ (215,243 )   $ -     $ 873,100     $ -  
Cashless exercise of options   $ 579     $ 42     $ 744     $ 297  
Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 8,079,367  
Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 500,000  
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payment   $ 642,000     $ -     $ 1,926,000     $ -  
Series B Preferred Stock conversion   $ 5,072,814     $ -     $ 5,072,814     $ -  
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 63,400  
Right of use asset   $ 62,053     $ -     $ 155,168     $ -  
Right of use lease liability   $ 62,053     $ -     $ 155,168     $ -  
                                 

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance. 

                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (6,898,998 )   $ (8,058,236 )   $ (19,193,579 )   $ (35,929,997 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)     594,229       17,550       1,233,415       92,090  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     1,769,134       1,177,502       4,807,979       2,703,430  
Amortization of debt discount     79,653       -       233,495       -  
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       325,198       (63,400 )
Financing transactions expense     305,424       -       735,501       152,015  
Litigation costs     420,404       813,000       1,426,330       1,517,359  
Inventory and reserve adjustment     -       -       232,630       230,661  
Severance costs     7,692       -       7,692       179,090  
Acquisitions expenses     86,942       -       127,138       265,153  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       248,000       -       (2,487,000 )
Goodwill impairment charge     -       -       -       2,735,000  
Insurance acceptance readiness     8,094       -       66,634       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness     48,576       -       48,576       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock     39,884       114,685       506,991       340,315  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     272,899       685,242       796,619       685,242  
Taxes     70,378       -       70,378       -  
Dividends     1,813,130       776,563       3,971,890       2,329,688  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,318,253       3,336,213       8,843,736       11,850,000  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     839,288       83,737       2,247,055       154,464  
               
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,774,982     $ (805,744 )   $ 6,487,678     $ (15,245,890 )

 

               
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to
Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
(unaudited) Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.20 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.58 )   $ (1.17 )
               
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS              
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   0.02       -       0.04       -  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   0.05       0.04       0.15       0.09  
Amortization of debt discount   -       -       0.01       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       0.01       -  
Financing transactions expense   0.01       -       0.02       -  
Litigation costs   0.01       0.03       0.04       0.05  
Inventory and reserve adjustment   -       -       0.01       0.01  
Severance costs   -       -       -       0.01  
Acquisitions expenses   -       -       -       0.01  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -       0.01       -       (0.08 )
Goodwill impairment charge   -       -       -       0.09  
Insurance acceptance readiness   -       -       -       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   -       -       -       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       -       0.02       0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   0.01       0.02       0.02       0.02  
Taxes   -       -       -       -  
Dividends   0.05       0.02       0.12       0.08  
Stock-based compensation expense   0.10       0.11       0.27       0.38  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   0.03       -       0.07       0.01  
 
Adjusted EPS $ 0.08     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.49 )

 


