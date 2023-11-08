Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was to Participate in the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference being held at The Statler hotel in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact:

E-mail: Brian Smith

InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com





